McCullers (forearm) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out seven across five scoreless innings in Saturday's rehab outing with Double-A Corpus Christi.

McCullers had a two-week gap between rehab outings after dealing with an illness. He managed to keep ramping up, however, as he threw 71 pitches and delivered his longest start of the season. There has been no official word from the club, but McCullers could slot into the Houston rotation next weekend against the White Sox.