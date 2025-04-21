The Astros hope McCullers (forearm/illness) will be ready to throw a bullpen session Tuesday or Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McCullers had to be scratched from his last scheduled rehab appearance this past Friday due to a stomach bug. If the right-hander is able to get through a bullpen session in the coming days without issue, he'll resume his rehab assignment this weekend. McCullers had been tracking toward a season debut by late April, but that timeline could be pushed back a bit.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched from rehab start•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Could debut in late April•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Another rehab start Saturday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Walks three in second rehab start•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Second rehab start scheduled•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Goes two frames in first rehab start•