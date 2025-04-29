Manager Joe Espada said McCullers (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday before the Astros determine whether he's ready to be reinstated from the injured list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has a 2.84 ERA and 16:6 K:BB across four rehab outings, and if all goes well Wednesday, he could make his next start in the majors. McCullers hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2022 while recovering from arm issues, so it's a good idea to keep expectations in check despite his track record as a top-level starter prior to the injuries.
