General manager Dana Brown said Saturday that McCullers (forearm) will not be ready for the start of the regular season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers recently returned to throwing off a mound and still hopes to return early in the year, but it now appears that he will begin the season on the injured list for the third time in a row. The 31-year-old righty hasn't appeared in an MLB game since the 2022 World Series after undergoing surgery in June 2023 to repair his right flexor tendon and remove a bone spur.