Astros general manager Dana Brown said Thursday in an interview on the Sean Salisbury Show that Garcia (elbow) will resume throwing off the mound in a couple days, Michael Schwab of The Juice Box Journal reports.

Garcia had to be pulled off his rehab assignment after not bouncing back well from his last rehab start, but he was never shut down from throwing and is almost ready to try things from the bump again. The right-hander is making his way back from Tommy John surgery and, once he's cleared for rehab games again, will need several more starts before becoming an option for the Astros' rotation.