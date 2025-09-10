Dubon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Dubon picked up starts in second base and in left field in the Astros' previous two contests, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday while Houston goes with Ramon Urias and Yordan Alvarez at those respective positions. So far in September, Dubon has gone 4-for-16 with a double, two walks, two RBI and one run in seven games.