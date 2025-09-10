Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Idle Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dubon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Dubon picked up starts in second base and in left field in the Astros' previous two contests, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday while Houston goes with Ramon Urias and Yordan Alvarez at those respective positions. So far in September, Dubon has gone 4-for-16 with a double, two walks, two RBI and one run in seven games.
