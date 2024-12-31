Castro agreed to a minor-league contract with Houston on Monday, which includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Castro will get an opportunity to earn a spot in the big-league club's bullpen during spring camp after posting a 5.93 ERA and 1.68 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 13.2 innings a season ago in Arizona. He recorded seven saves for the Diamondbacks during the 2023 regular season, though he's primarily been utilized as a setup man during his time in the big leagues.