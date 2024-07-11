The Diamondbacks reinstated Castro (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Castro pitched two innings in his final rehab appearance Saturday and gave up no runs on one hit with a walk and strikeout. The right-hander is now set to make his return after he landed on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation back in the last part of April. In a corresponding move, Slade Cecconi was optioned to Triple-A Reno.