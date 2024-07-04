Castro (shoulder) threw 17 pitches in an appearance with Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.
Castro will make another appearance Saturday, with the goal of throwing between 25 and 35 pitches. If that outing goes well, he could be activated for the start of Arizona's series against Atlanta.
