Castro allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Blue Jays.
Castro made his first appearance since being activated off the injured list Thursday. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning with the Diamondbacks ahead, 8-1. Castro had missed nearly three months with shoulder inflammation.
