Ullola will serve as the opening pitcher during Friday's game against the Rays, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ullola has allowed three earned runs in seven innings in the big leagues, and he's now been granted the opportunity to make his first career MLB start. The 24-year-old righty spent most of his minor-league career as a starter but has worked more as a long reliever this season, so he'll likely remain in Friday's contest for only a couple of innings before handing the game to Houston's bullpen.