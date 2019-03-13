Tanielu is hitting .345 (10-for-29) with four home runs and 12 RBI this spring.

Tanielu is finally healthy after a torn ACL in his right knee (suffered while playing football) cost him all but two games in 2017. He returned in 2018 but was still feeling the effects of the injury, so he shed weight to take the pressure off the knee. Now, fully healthy, he's showing off in the Grapefruit League while playing both second and third base. There doesn't appear to be room on the major-league roster for the New Zealand native, but he's put himself in position for a callup if injuries hit Jose Altuve or Alex Bregman.

