Blanco allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Toronto on Wednesday.

Blanco fared fine after giving up six runs (three earned) in his previous outing, though fantasy managers in leagues that count quality starts will no doubt be disappointed that he was pulled having tossed 5.2 frames. That hook may have also cost the right-hander a victory, as he had a one-run lead when he was relieved by Tayler Scott, who promptly gave up a single to allow the tying run to cross the plate. While Blanco has posted a modest 8.2 K/9 on the campaign, his overall numbers are strong -- he's recorded a 2.53 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 96 frames.