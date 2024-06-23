Blanco (8-2) allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four over seven innings to earn the win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Blanco wasn't as dominant as he was with seven no-hit innings last weekend versus the Tigers, but it was still an impressive showing. He's allowed just two runs over 20 innings across his last three starts after giving up four runs in each of his two outings before this stretch of dominance. The right-hander continues to thrive in his first full year as a starter, pitching to a 2.34 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 79:35 K:BB through 84.2 innings over 14 starts. Blanco is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Mets.