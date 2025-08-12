The Astros reinstated Dubin (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

The right-hander has been sidelined nearly two months due to a forearm strain but is ready to rejoin the active roster after a five-appearance rehab assignment. Dubin had a 1.33 ERA and six holds in 18 appearances this season prior to the injury, and he should at least be in the setup mix for Houston with closer Josh Hader (shoulder) landing on the injured list.