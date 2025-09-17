Caratini will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Caratini had initially been serving as a part-time player upon recovering from a concussion and getting activated from the 7-day injured list Sept. 3, but he'll be making his third consecutive start Wednesday. The significant left ankle sprain that Yordan Alvarez suffered in Monday's 6-3 win over Texas has created an opening in the everyday lineup, though Caratini could be at risk of seeing his playing time get cut if Isaac Paredes (hamstring) returns from the 60-day IL this weekend.