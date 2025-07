Diaz went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Nationals.

Diaz delivered his 15th home run of the season in the sixth inning and has now gone deep in consecutive games. He's picked up his performance considerably across July, homering five times with nine RBI and 10 runs scored across 19 contests. After a very slow start to the season, Diaz has topped a .700 OPS for the first time since Opening Day.