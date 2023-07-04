Diaz went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Monday against the Rangers.

Diaz blasted his long ball in the second inning against Martin Perez. It was his eighth of the season and fifth in 20 games since Yordan Alvarez (oblique) has been sidelined, during which time he's served as Houston's primary designated hitter. In addition to the power, Diaz hasn't looked overmatched with the more consistent playing time, as he's struck out at only a 21.8 percent clip and has hit .263 across 76 at-bats. The Astros haven't been willing to play him much behind the plate, leaving his role with the team unclear when Alvarez is able to return. However, Diaz is certainly making manager Dusty Baker's potential decision to bench him a difficult one.