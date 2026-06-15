Astros' Yainer Diaz: On track for activation Tuesday

Diaz (oblique) is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Diaz wasn't able to play a full nine-inning rehab game behind the plate Sunday as planned after Triple-A Sugar Land had its series finale rained out, but after returning to Houston, he was able to get in some live at-bats Monday at Daikin Park. Assuming his oblique isn't presenting any issues for him coming out of that workout, Diaz should step back in behind the plate Tuesday to catch for starting pitcher Hunter Brown (shoulder), who is also on track to be reinstated from the IL. Before the left oblique strain sent him to the shelf May 5, Diaz had gotten off to a slow start to the season, slashing just .235/.255/.347 with two home runs, 14 RBI and seven runs across 106 plate appearances.