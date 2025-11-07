site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Zach Dezenzo: Back from IL
Dezenzo (elbow/hand) was activated from the injured list Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Dezenzo was on a rehab assignment when the season ended, so he'll presumably be healthy for spring training. He'll likely compete for a bench role to begin 2026.
