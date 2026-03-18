Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Dezenzo won't do any throwing over the next few days after his right elbow flared up while playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Espada noted that the injury isn't affecting Dezenzo at the plate, so the 25-year-old should still be available as a designated hitter over the Astros' final handful of Grapefruit League games. That said, Yordan Alvarez will be in line to serve as the Astros' primary designated hitter once the regular season gets underway, so Dezenzo will likely need to prove that he's able to throw at full distance and velocity before the end of camp to have a realistic shot at making the Opening Day roster as a backup corner infielder and corner outfielder.