Short was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Jeremy Pena (ribs) is back from the injured list, and the team also acquired Carlos Correa from the Twins on Thursday. Short has been booted from the 40-man roster as a result. The infielder slashed .220/.291/.380 with two home runs, seven RBI, nine runs scored and a 4:18 BB:K across 56 plate appearances with Houston.