Short went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 15-3 loss to the Athletics.

Short kept the Astros from getting shut out when he went deep off Jeffrey Springs in the fifth inning. Since the All-Star break, Short is batting .188 (3-for-16) over seven games. The infielder is up to a .243/.300/.459 slash line with two homers, seven RBI, seven runs scored, no stolen bases and two doubles over 40 plate appearances this season. He is seeing a little more than a short-side platoon role at shortstop to help cover the absence of Jeremy Pena (ribs), who began facing live pitching earlier this week and should be close to a return. Once Pena is healthy, Short could be an option to fill in at third base while Isaac Paredes (hamstring) is on the mend.