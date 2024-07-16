Share Video

The Athletics sent Toro (hamstring) to their Arizona Complex League affiliate Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

Toro has been sidelined for nearly a month with a right hamstring strain but is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. He shouldn't require more than a few rehab games before returning to the Athletics' active roster. Prior to getting hurt, Toro was serving as Oakland's everyday third baseman and leadoff hitter.

