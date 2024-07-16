The Athletics sent Toro (hamstring) to their Arizona Complex League affiliate Monday to begin a rehab assignment.
Toro has been sidelined for nearly a month with a right hamstring strain but is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. He shouldn't require more than a few rehab games before returning to the Athletics' active roster. Prior to getting hurt, Toro was serving as Oakland's everyday third baseman and leadoff hitter.
More News
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Working out in Arizona•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Increase in activity possible•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Sidelined through All-Star break•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Lands on IL with strained hamstring•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Headed for injured list•
-
Athletics' Abraham Toro: Back in lineup Friday•