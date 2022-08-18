Oller (2-5) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out four.

Oller cruised through six innings on just 77 pitches, as Texas could not get much going against him. The quality start is Oller's first on the season and is a welcome sight after he allowed a combined 16 runs over his previous 25.1 innings. He'll carry a 6.63 ERA into his next start, which figures to be next week against the Marlins.