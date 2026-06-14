Athletics' Alika Williams: Gets aboard four times

Williams went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Rockies.

Williams remained on the roster even after Max Muncy and Jacob Wilson returned from the injured list over the last week. While Williams is likely to be ticketed for a bench role, he's doing his best to make a competition of things, going 8-for-19 (.421) over his last six contests. On the year, he's batting .278 with a .788 OPS, one home run, four doubles, five RBI, five runs scored and no stolen bases over 39 plate appearances.