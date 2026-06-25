Athletics' Alika Williams: Up from Triple-A

The Athletics recalled Williams from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

The 27-year-old will return to the active roster as the replacement for Zack Gelof (hand), who landed on the injured list Thursday. Williams has been fairly productive during his time in the big leagues, slashing .289/.319/.467 with a homer, five RBI and six runs scored across 48 plate appearances with the A's. However, he'll likely be limited to a bench role while Max Muncy sees the largest increase in playing time with Gelof on the shelf.