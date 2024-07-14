Harris went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a loss to the Phillies on Saturday.
Harris entered the night in a 1-for-14 skid that had encompassed his previous four games, but he snapped out of it with only the third multi-hit effort of his nascent 28-game big-league career. The rookie has continued to see everyday playing time, mostly at third base, despite his struggles, although he's yet to hit higher than eighth to this point.
