Athletics' Brett Harris: Sitting down Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
After having his four-game hitting streak snapped Friday, Harris will retreat to the dugout to begin the Athletics' penultimate regular-season contest. Darell Hernaiz will slide over to third base as a result, clearing second for Max Schuemann.
