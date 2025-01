The Athletics signed Pelham to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Pelham, who turns 30 in February, hasn't appeared in the majors since 2018 with the Rangers. He split the 2024 season between the Mexican League and Double-A Rocket City in the Angels organization, allowing four runs (two earned) over nine innings. Pelham will compete for a bullpen job but will likely begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Las Vegas.