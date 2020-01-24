Cubs' C.D. Pelham: Outrighted to Triple-A
Pelham cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Pelham was claimed off waivers from the Rangers earlier in the offseason but didn't make it to spring training on the Cubs' 40-man roster. The lefty recorded an 11.97 ERA and a 37:40 K:BB in the upper minors last season and clearly has some work to do before he's trusted at the big-league level.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects-only draft for H2H leagues
Want a prospects list that's tailored for Head-to-Head points leagues? Well, we made this mock...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2020 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Shortstop Preview: Plenty of pop
Old school Fantasy managers can still remember scarcity at shortstop, but those days are long...
-
Outfield Preview: Star powered
Even if you miss on the five stars who will be the top picks in many drafts, there is tons...
-
Third Base Preview: Super deep
Third base has something for everyone in Fantasy, and the talent is so deep you can go elite...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.