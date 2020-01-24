Play

Pelham cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Pelham was claimed off waivers from the Rangers earlier in the offseason but didn't make it to spring training on the Cubs' 40-man roster. The lefty recorded an 11.97 ERA and a 37:40 K:BB in the upper minors last season and clearly has some work to do before he's trusted at the big-league level.

