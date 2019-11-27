Play

Pelham was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Wednesday.

The lefty made his debut as a 24-year-old last season, allowing six runs in 7.2 innings of work. His 7.04 ERA in the majors was his lowest at any level last season, as he posted a 12.05 mark in 21.2 innings for Double-A Frisco and an 11.81 ERA in 10.2 innings for Triple-A Nashville, walking more than a batter per inning at both stops.

