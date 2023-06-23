Capel was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Capel will return to the big leagues after he was sent down May 3 and he will help fill in for Ramon Laureano (hand) after Laureano was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. Capel has produced a .297 average with three homers, 21 RBI, 22 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 145 at-bats in 37 games with Las Vegas.