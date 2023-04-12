Capel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Capel had started the last three games after Seth Brown (oblique) was placed on the injured list, but he'll cede left field to Tony Kemp in the series finale. In those three starts, Capel went 2-for-11 with a double and a stolen base.
