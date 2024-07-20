The Athletics sent Hernaiz to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday to begin a rehab assignment, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.
Hernaiz didn't play Friday in Sacramento's 4-2 loss to Salt Lake, but he should join the Triple-A lineup at some point later this weekend to kick off what will likely be an extended rehab assignment. The 22-year-old infielder has been on the injured list since May 8 with a significant left ankle sprain.
More News
-
Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Begins hitting progression•
-
Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Sheds walking boot•
-
Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Dealing with severe ankle sprain•
-
Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Lands on injured list•
-
Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Early exit with injury•