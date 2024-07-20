The Athletics sent Hernaiz to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday to begin a rehab assignment, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Hernaiz didn't play Friday in Sacramento's 4-2 loss to Salt Lake, but he should join the Triple-A lineup at some point later this weekend to kick off what will likely be an extended rehab assignment. The 22-year-old infielder has been on the injured list since May 8 with a significant left ankle sprain.