Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Sitting again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernaiz isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.
Hernaiz will grab a seat on the bench for a second consecutive game after going just 1-for-13 at the plate to begin the month of May. Zack Gelof will start at third base and bat eighth.
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