Clarke went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Tigers.

The rookie center fielder got hold of a Tarik Skubal two-seamer over the heart of the plate in the second inning and drove it 422 feet to straightaway center field, but the A's offense went dry after that while the Tigers kept roaring. It was Clarke's second career homer, and he hadn't even driven in a run since his last one, which came back on May 31. Since his big-league debut May 23, he's slashing just .207/.233/.299 in 90 plate appearances, but his highlight-reel defense has kept him in the lineup.