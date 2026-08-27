Clarke (hamstring) has gone 9-for-21 (.429) with a home run, five RBI and two runs across seven rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

Clarke has swung the bat well with Las Vegas, reaching base safely in six straight contests. Recovering from a left hamstring strain, the 26-year-old has split time between center field and designated hitter during his rehab assignment. Entering the assignment, the Athletics planned to build Clarke up with a spring training-like progression, so the club likely isn't in a rush to activate him from the 60-day injured list. In 22 big-league games this season, he's hitting .170/.228/.189 with no homers, six RBI, four runs and two stolen bases.