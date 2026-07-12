Athletics' Donovan Walton: Claimed by A's

The Athletics claimed Walton off waivers from the Angels on Sunday.

The 32-year-old was designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday but will end up back on a major-league roster. Walton played in 32 games for the Halos and was productive at the plate with three home runs and a .319/.352/.505 slash line in 97 plate appearances. He could push Jeff McNeil for playing time at second base while the Athletics contend with injuries to two of their everyday infielders in Nick Kurtz (thumb) and Zack Gelof (knee).