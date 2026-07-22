Athletics' Donovan Walton: Playing regularly versus RHP

Walton will start at second base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Walton was on the bench for each of the last three games while the Athletics faced left-handed starters, but he's been included in the lineup for all three of the team's matchups versus righties since he was claimed off waivers July 12. Between his stops with the Angels and Athletics, Walton has posted an .868 OPS over 111 plate appearances on the season. While he remains productive at the dish, Walton could play fairly regularly against righties until the Athletics reclaim some health in the infield.