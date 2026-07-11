Athletics' Drew Burress: Snagged by A's

The Athletics selected Burress with the eighth overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Burress is short (roughly 5-foot-8, 175 pounds) and bats right-handed, but he excels at everything within his control on a baseball field. A three-year standout at Georgia Tech, Burress was a notable prep prospect in 2023 but he made it clear that he would go to school if he didn't get selected in the first round. He walked more than he struck out all three years in college, although his power output peaked as a freshman (.440 ISO, .821 SLG, 25 HR in 58 games) before logging career-worsts (.299 ISO, .657 SLG, 16 HR in 61 games) in the power metrics as a junior. Even a down year for Burress qualifies as an excellent offensive season, and he doesn't have any notable weaknesses, which is a rarity for a college position player. Burress plays a fine center field and has the plus arm for right field. He also has above-average speed on the bases. His lack of physical projection may be held against Burress, but he's as safe a bet as any outfielder in this draft to be a quality fantasy option in short order.