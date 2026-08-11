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Athletics' Drew Rom: Scooped up by A's

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Athletics claimed Rom off waivers from the Brewers on Tuesday.

The left-hander was designated for assignment by the Brewers over the weekend and will retain a 40-man roster spot with the Athletics. Rom was at the Triple-A level for Milwaukee and should report to Triple-A Las Vegas for his new organization. He has a 2.03 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 59:10 K:BB across 40 Triple-A innings this season and also gave up two earned runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks over 5.2 frames in the majors.

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