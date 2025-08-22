The Athletics activated Wilson (forearm) from the 10-day injured list, and he will start at shortstop and bat fifth against the Mariners on Friday.

The 23-year-old will return to the majors after fully recovering from a fractured left forearm that landed him on the IL in late July. He appeared in four games for Triple-A Reno during his rehab assignment and went 3-for-14 with a solo homer and two additional runs scored. Max Schuemann was optioned to Triple-A in order to make room on the Athletics' 26-man roster for Wilson.