Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Activated from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics activated Wilson (forearm) from the 10-day injured list, and he will start at shortstop and bat fifth against the Mariners on Friday.
The 23-year-old will return to the majors after fully recovering from a fractured left forearm that landed him on the IL in late July. He appeared in four games for Triple-A Reno during his rehab assignment and went 3-for-14 with a solo homer and two additional runs scored. Max Schuemann was optioned to Triple-A in order to make room on the Athletics' 26-man roster for Wilson.
More News
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Likely to return this weekend•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Goes deep in rehab game•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Back to hitting•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Playing catch and running•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Placed on injured list•