Wilson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Wilson opened the scoring with his first-inning homer and generated another RBI in the third. He's gone 6-for-20 (.300) with two homers and eight RBI over five games since returning from a forearm fracture. Wilson hasn't needed to shake off the rust, and the shortstop now has a .311/.353/.450 slash line with 12 homers, 53 RBI, 50 runs scored and five stolen bases over 99 contests this season.