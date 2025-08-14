Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Cleared for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Wilson was cleared for full baseball activities earlier this week and is now ready to test things out in a game setting. The rookie shortstop has been shelved since late July with a fractured left forearm. Because Wilson has not been sidelined long, his rehab assignment should be brief.
