Wilson (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Wilson was cleared for full baseball activities earlier this week and is now ready to test things out in a game setting. The rookie shortstop has been shelved since late July with a fractured left forearm. Because Wilson has not been sidelined long, his rehab assignment should be brief.

