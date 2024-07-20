Wilson exited Friday's game in the fourth inning due to a left hamstring strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Wilson suffered the injury while rounding third base in the third inning, and he was pulled after testing out his hamstring in the field ahead of the fourth frame. It's possible that the 22-year-old's injury causes him to land on the injured list immediately after making his MLB debut, which would put Max Schuemann back into the starting shortstop role.