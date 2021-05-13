Diekman struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

Lou Trivino worked the eighth inning against the heart of Boston's order, including right-handed hitters J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, leaving the ninth -- and the 7-8-9 hitters -- to Diekman. The duo will likely continue trading closing duties back and forth between them depending on matchups, but Diekman has been the more effective pitcher overall, posting a 2.12 ERA and 25:7 K:BB through 17 innings.