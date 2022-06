Koenig (1-2) earned the win against the Royals on Sunday, allowing zero runs on two hits while striking out none and walking four across 5.2 innings.

Despite not striking out any batters and walking four, Koenig was able to pick up a win Sunday. He limited the Royals to two hits and threw 52 of 89 pitches for strikes across 5.2 frames. The lefty allowed 10 runs across eight innings in his first two appearances, but thanks to a clean sheet against the Royals, Koenig has lowered his ERA to 6.59.