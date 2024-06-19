Bleday went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

Bleday is on a tear, going 14-for-27 (.519) with five extra-base hits over his last seven games. The outfielder's surge has him up to a .261/.342/.478 slash line on the year. He's added 10 home runs, 27 RBI, 32 runs scored, 22 doubles and three triples over 75 contests, but he's yet to steal a base. Bleday has matched or exceeded nearly all of his counting stats from 82 games last year as he continues to enjoy a breakout campaign.