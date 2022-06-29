Bride, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, received a cortisone injection to help remove fluid from the joint of his strained right shoulder, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The cortisone shot typically takes 5-to-7 days to yield the desired effect, so Bride is unlikely to take part in baseball activities for at least one week. Manager Mark Kotsay previously expressed optimism that Bride would be sidelined for no more than two weeks after he collided in the outfield with teammate Chad Pinder in Sunday's win over the Royals, but the rookie may take slightly longer to heal than anticipated since he required the injection. Sheldon Neuse is expected to serve as the Athletics' primary third baseman while Bride is on the shelf.